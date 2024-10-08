Clean Yield Group Cuts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Clean Yield Group cut its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,919,000 after purchasing an additional 344,377 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,011,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,917,000 after acquiring an additional 80,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,895,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,003,000 after purchasing an additional 162,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,244,000 after purchasing an additional 123,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,372,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,146,000 after purchasing an additional 798,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.87.

IFF traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.79. 1,214,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.48. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $105.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

