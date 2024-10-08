Clean Yield Group Decreases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Clean Yield Group lessened its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 387,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,072 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 44,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 273,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 49,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJM. BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

J. M. Smucker stock remained flat at $116.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. 14,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,667. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $134.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.87.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

