Clean Yield Group Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Visa alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.88. 365,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,151,799. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.03 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.86. The stock has a market cap of $504.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.