Clean Yield Group Has $254,000 Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,633,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,515,000 after purchasing an additional 393,067 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,063,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,507,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,803,000 after acquiring an additional 97,672 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,644,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,497,000 after acquiring an additional 44,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,444,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

NYSE MAA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.27%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

