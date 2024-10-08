Clean Yield Group Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Marion Wealth Management bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 163,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,467,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

