Clean Yield Group Has $82,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.99. 7,142,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,928,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.28 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,352,627.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $232,011,546.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,352,627.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,831,855 shares of company stock valued at $649,330,295 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.