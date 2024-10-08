Clean Yield Group Invests $43,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,407,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Novartis by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,904,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after buying an additional 1,250,318 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,372,000 after buying an additional 666,104 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $64,610,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Novartis by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,819,000 after buying an additional 590,830 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.14. 18,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,585. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.68. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

