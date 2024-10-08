Clean Yield Group Sells 629 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,178,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Intel by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 869,233 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 58,021 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $859,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.19. 4,555,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,989,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

