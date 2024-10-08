Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $31.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Clearwater Analytics traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 115132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

CWAN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $457,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,173.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $457,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,173.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 11,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $213,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,956.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,897,118 shares of company stock worth $247,319,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 361.0% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.51 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

