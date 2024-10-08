Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Eric M. Sprink Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $318,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,782,860.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Coastal Financial Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CCB opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $713.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $54.73.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CCB. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
