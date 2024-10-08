Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Eric M. Sprink Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $318,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,782,860.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CCB opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $713.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $54.73.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCB. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

