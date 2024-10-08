Cobra Resources plc (LON:COBR) Insider David Clarke Purchases 350,000 Shares

Cobra Resources plc (LON:COBR – Get Free Report) insider David Clarke acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,500 ($4,580.55).

Get Cobra Resources alerts:

David Clarke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, David Clarke acquired 250,000 shares of Cobra Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,500 ($3,271.82).

On Thursday, July 11th, David Clarke bought 1,406,387 shares of Cobra Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £1,364,195.39 ($1,785,362.37).

Cobra Resources Price Performance

COBR stock opened at GBX 1.33 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.63 million, a P/E ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.07. Cobra Resources plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

About Cobra Resources

Cobra Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and mines precious and base metal projects. The company explores for gold, copper, uranium, and iron oxide deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Wudinna Gold project located in Gawler Craton, South Australia. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the Prince Alfred project located in South Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cobra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.