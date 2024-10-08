Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Price Tops $2,661.00

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $498.01 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $2,661.00 or 0.04263178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.98 or 0.00254705 BTC.
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 373,734 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,150 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
