Compound (COMP) Hits Market Cap of $388.76 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Compound token can now be purchased for $44.25 or 0.00070896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $388.76 million and approximately $17.66 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,785,005 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,785,005.23749199 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.21693673 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 525 active market(s) with $19,588,867.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

