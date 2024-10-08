Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Major Shareholder Ltd Nirland Sells 1,368,991 Shares

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd Nirland sold 1,368,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $136,899.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,031,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,100.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ltd Nirland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 7th, Ltd Nirland sold 939,009 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $93,900.90.
- On Wednesday, October 2nd, Ltd Nirland sold 333,177 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $33,317.70.
- On Monday, September 30th, Ltd Nirland sold 1,016,823 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total value of $122,018.76.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $7.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Conduit Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
About Conduit Pharmaceuticals
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.
