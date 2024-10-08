Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Major Shareholder Ltd Nirland Sells 1,368,991 Shares

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd Nirland sold 1,368,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $136,899.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,031,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,100.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, October 7th, Ltd Nirland sold 939,009 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $93,900.90.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Ltd Nirland sold 333,177 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $33,317.70.

On Monday, September 30th, Ltd Nirland sold 1,016,823 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total value of $122,018.76.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $7.83.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Conduit Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

