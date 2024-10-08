CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at B. Riley

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $109.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $107.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.73. CONSOL Energy has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Energy will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,602,000 after buying an additional 125,087 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 611,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,370,000 after buying an additional 38,669 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,033,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 312,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,389,000 after buying an additional 24,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 18.1% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

