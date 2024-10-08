Constellation Price Tops $0.0230 on Top Exchanges (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Constellation coin can now be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a market capitalization of $66.09 million and $1.60 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Constellation has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00253981 BTC.
Constellation Profile
Constellation was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,003,804,388 coins and its circulating supply is 2,873,448,318 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs.
Constellation Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.
