Coq Inu (COQ) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

Coq Inu (COQ) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Coq Inu has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Coq Inu token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coq Inu has a market cap of $92.44 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Coq Inu Token Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax. Coq Inu’s official website is www.coqinu.com.

Coq Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.0000014 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $2,857,822.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coq Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coq Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

