Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

VTMX opened at $26.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $63.02 million for the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 179.79% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1843 per share. This is a boost from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s payout ratio is presently 2.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after buying an additional 326,679 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 358.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 112,699 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 54.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

