Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.71 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.71 billion and approximately $102.94 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $4.36 or 0.00006979 BTC on exchanges.

Get Cosmos alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00042375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012922 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.