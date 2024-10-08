Covenant Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.46 Million (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Covenant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. Covenant has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $14,841.91 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Covenant

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.game.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Buying and Selling Covenant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

