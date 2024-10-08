Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crane NXT

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $54.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.64. Crane NXT has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crane NXT will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Crane NXT by 27.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 154.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Crane NXT by 9.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.