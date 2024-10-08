Creditcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.94 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $152.60 million and $4.94 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000701 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 377,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

