Czech National Bank Boosts Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Czech National Bank grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Generac by 97.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 611.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.71.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $173.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.14. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $175.69.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at $89,346,790.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

