Czech National Bank Has $3.06 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $409.95 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $332.13 and a one year high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $422.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.98.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $577.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.