Czech National Bank Raises Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of FOX by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.54.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. FOX’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,044,457.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.23.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

