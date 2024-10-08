D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.33.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.3 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $185.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.83 and its 200-day moving average is $162.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

