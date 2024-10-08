DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Synovus Financial in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.25. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synovus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of SNV stock opened at $43.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,284.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 21.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 112,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Articles

