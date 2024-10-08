DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Veritex in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.21. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $25.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. Veritex has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,795,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,766,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,445,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,566,000 after buying an additional 299,562 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,968,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,518,000 after buying an additional 37,617 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 16.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,668,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,193,000 after buying an additional 235,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,322,000 after buying an additional 245,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

