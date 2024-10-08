DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – DA Davidson upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.66. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.23 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTB. Bank of America raised their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised M&T Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $177.83 on Monday. M&T Bank has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $180.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.84 and a 200 day moving average of $155.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.12 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 676,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 472,997 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 733,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 319,051 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $18,147,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,129,000 after acquiring an additional 93,113 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after acquiring an additional 83,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,491.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,491.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $60,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,184.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.