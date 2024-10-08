Dana Wagner Sells 1,248 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 1,248 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $81,793.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,917,185.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $271,393.48.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17.

On Thursday, August 15th, Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $120,712.41.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 736.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,915,000 after buying an additional 1,006,391 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP boosted its position in Twilio by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,098,000 after acquiring an additional 761,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 286.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,707,000 after acquiring an additional 531,075 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,745,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 30.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,334,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,813,000 after acquiring an additional 311,481 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TWLO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.52.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

