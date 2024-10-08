Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Reduced by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Danaher by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,460,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Danaher by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,876,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,586 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,964,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,490,112,000 after acquiring an additional 139,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,125,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,279,932,000 after buying an additional 52,679 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $268.79 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $199.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.12.

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

