DAO Maker (DAO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.24 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $69.97 million and $1.24 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 277,623,886 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

