Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DAR. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $37.43 on Monday. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.37 per share, with a total value of $99,684.84. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,337.59. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $55,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 893.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

