Decred Price Hits $12.32 on Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $201.58 million and $1.17 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $12.32 or 0.00019774 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00070944 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006992 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,895.29 or 0.39973438 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,368,406 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

