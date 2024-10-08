Degen (DEGEN) 1-Day Volume Tops $25.21 Million

Degen (DEGEN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Degen token can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Degen has a total market capitalization of $116.35 million and $25.21 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Degen has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.98 or 0.00254705 BTC.

Degen Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00817629 USD and is up 2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $24,121,692.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degen using one of the exchanges listed above.

