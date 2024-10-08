Delta Air Lines (DAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.74. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.62.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

