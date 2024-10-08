Destra Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $146.20 Million (DSYNC)

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Destra Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Destra Network has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Destra Network has a total market capitalization of $146.20 million and $789,889.25 worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Destra Network

Destra Network launched on March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. The official website for Destra Network is www.destra.network. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork.

Buying and Selling Destra Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 967,455,480.7466526 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.16185105 USD and is down -7.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $868,490.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

