Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

NYSE DB opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.90). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,928,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,469,000 after buying an additional 2,369,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 163.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,638,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,173,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8,267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,181,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,940,056 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,069,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,091 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

