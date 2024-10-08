Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €191.01 ($209.90) and traded as high as €212.20 ($233.19). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €209.10 ($229.78), with a volume of 341,007 shares.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is €199.10 and its 200-day moving average is €191.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74.

About Deutsche Börse

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.