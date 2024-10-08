DigiByte Price Hits $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $115.61 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Get DigiByte alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,618.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.44 or 0.00521318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.22 or 0.00104151 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00030007 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.46 or 0.00233894 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00030422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00073291 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,293,417,777 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.