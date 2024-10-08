DigiByte Price Hits $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $115.61 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,618.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.44 or 0.00521318 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009595 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.22 or 0.00104151 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00030007 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.46 or 0.00233894 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00030422 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00073291 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,293,417,777 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
