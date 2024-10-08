Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,553 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 0.11% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFEM. RF&L Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

