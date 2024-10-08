Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Holdings Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,825,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 158,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,843,000 after purchasing an additional 25,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DFS opened at $144.06 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $147.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

