Diversified Trust Co Acquires 27,402 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 530.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,402 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 15.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,013,000 after purchasing an additional 340,639 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,019.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $700,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.89.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.4 %

VRT opened at $106.72 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average of $87.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

