Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 166.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,210,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $463.00.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE AMP opened at $480.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $439.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.42. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $490.23.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.