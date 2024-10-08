Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 303.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 3,302.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 501,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,194,000 after purchasing an additional 486,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 123.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 366,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,326,000 after acquiring an additional 201,955 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $84,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,206,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 195,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,318,000 after purchasing an additional 108,582 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS stock opened at $204.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $122.60 and a twelve month high of $211.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.05.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

