Diversified Trust Co Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,446 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Adobe by 28.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 160,674 shares of the software company’s stock worth $83,194,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 8.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.6% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Adobe by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,157 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $487.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $216.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $541.74 and its 200-day moving average is $516.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,759 shares of company stock worth $17,642,653. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Melius cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

