Diversified Trust Co Purchases 7,686 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 473.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000.

GEV stock opened at $262.41 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $266.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.35.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.98.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

