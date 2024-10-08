Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,236 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Fabrinet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $242.18 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $149.19 and a one year high of $278.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,610. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $2,508,503.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,338,941.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,610. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,645,062. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

