Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 133.0% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 105.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 49,740 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

