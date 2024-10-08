Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DPZ opened at $409.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $422.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.98. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $332.13 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $577.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.03.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

